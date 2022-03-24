Glenn Andrew Brillant 1965 – 2022 SPRINGHILL, Fla. – Glenn Andrew Brillant, 56, died March 8, 2022. He was born in Brunswick, Maine to Robert and Pauline Brillant. He attended Brunswick High School and graduated in 1984. Glenn was a talented carpenter, enjoyed fishing, his Corvette, and loved all animals. Glenn was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by three siblings, Dale, Mark, and Angel; nieces; great-nieces, and a great-nephew. Glenn’s life will be celebrated in a private gathering by his family. Nothing would make Glenn happier than to know each of you took time in your busy day to pause and reminisce about time spent together. The family was extremely grateful for everyone’s assistance in placing his two dogs, Crystal and Gabbie. Crystal went to a private home and Gabbie is loving life at Healy Pack German Shepherd Dog Sanctuary in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glenn’s neighbor’s horse, Apache, is missing his visits that included a tasty carrot. Please consider donating to: Healy Pack, Hernando County SPCA or: a local shelter of your choice

Guest Book