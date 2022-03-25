Janice L. Blick 1955 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Janice L. Blick, 66, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick following vascular complications. She was born in Brunswick on Nov. 11, 1955, the daughter of Bertrand R. Labbe and Marilyn A. (Parlin) Labbe. Janice met the love of her life while working at Cottles in Brunswick. He strolled his way through her check-out line and told her that “he was going to marry her one day”. She made it clear that she was much too young to be married. I guess we know who was right, when on Sept. 3, 1979, she married Malcolm “Mickey” J. Blick and settled into his family home. In the early days they enjoyed shared peanut butter sandwiches and dreaming about their future. Which included traveling, rollercoasters, Hondas, Disney, and all things Hawaii. Janice started her career as a cosmetologist owning a shop in Brunswick. She later opened “Somewhere over the Rainbow” a secondhand children’s clothing store. Upon closing this business, she went on to be a nanny and housekeeper. Where she once again had an opportunity to share her love for children, especially a red-headed preemie named Alex. Thank you, Alex, and the Bubier Family. The naturally artistic duos final endeavor together was hand crafting porcelain dolls that were so realistic they were often mistaken for real babies. These were “Dolls with Love.” Everything she did, she did with love. After becoming widowed in 2007, Janice dedicated her life to making things right for her husband. While continuing her lifelong love affair with Diet Pepsi, shopping (including late night infomercials), knick-knacks, teddy bears, and music preferably loud on her Klipsch speakers. Janice will be remembered for her bright blue eyes, contagious laugh, and shining smile. She was devoted, charismatic, and friendly. You’ll remember just how friendly she was if you were ever behind her in a check-out lane. She may have offered you a sugar free mint or a cherry Ludens. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, “Mickey”, in 2007; her father, Bertrand in 2011; and her mother, Marilyn, in 2014. She is survived by her sister Anne Taylor and husband Christopher of Topsham; her sister Denise Grover and husband Sean, of Columbia, SC; her sister Laurie Webber and husband Bryan of Brunswick; her niece Rebecca Churney, husband Brian, and their children Phoebe, Parker, and Breckin of Brunswick. The family would like to thank Pastor Jonathon Jones of the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church, for spending time with Janice, reading scripture and praying at her bedside during the last few moments and comforting her family through this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 23, 2-4 p.m. at the Fairground Café Topsham, Maine. Please contact family for further details. Condolences may be left at funeralalternatives.net. In Janice’s memory we ask that you turn someone’s day around with a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, or the smallest act of kindness.

