Rev. Edward R. Greene 1943 – 2022 BATH – The Reverend Edward R. Greene, 78, of Valley Road died, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his residence with his bible in his hands. He was born in Bath on Aug. 16, 1943, a son of Stanley W. and Ethel A. (Johnson) Greene. Ed attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School as Salutatorian in the class of 1961. He graduated cum laude from Bowdoin College in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts, and from General Theological Seminary in New York City with a Bachelor of Sacred Theology. He was ordained as a Deacon in June of 1968 and ordained Priest in December of 1968. In December of 1969 he married Vicky Vrooman. He served churches in Old Town, Biddeford and Sanford as well as Fitchburg and Worcester, Massachusetts and Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. He retired in 1998 and moved back to Bath. On Feb. 18, 2006 he married George VanHazinga. He was canonically resident in the Diocese of West Virginia and was licensed to conduct services in the Diocese of Maine. He was an Associate of the Society of St. John the Evangelist. His ministry as a Priest brought him great joy and the love of learning and the desire for God was central to his life. As a biblical scholar he maintained his knowledge of Hebrew, Greek and Latin. He enjoyed listening to Renaissance polyphony and the music of Bach. He was predeceased by his husband, George VanHazinga on August 26, 2015 and one son, Jeffery Greene, who died in infancy. He is survived by two sons, Jonathan Greene and Thomas Greene and his wife Carmen Varela all of St. Petersburg, Fla. by one brother, Richard W. Greene of Glastonbury, Conn., and one sister, Judith Hunnewell of Bowdoin and three stepchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church in Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington Street, Bath, 04530.

