FALMOUTH – Eleanor Jean Thompson, 92, of Raymond, passed away March 20, 2022. Born on June 6, 1929, the daughter of Augustus M. Plummer and Evelyn F. Witham. The eldest of four sisters, Eleanor grew up in Raymond. She graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1948 and later attended Farmington State College.Eleanor married Lloyd Thompson in 1950. She accompanied Lloyd during his career in the Air Force. Their many travels included Spain, Bermuda, Nebraska and California. They had two children, David and Jane. At the bases, she worked in the ladies department as a manager. After retirement, they built a home on Raymond Pond. They enjoyed the time on the lake with their grandchildren and their pet Patches.Eleanor was very engaged in the community, including the Alumni Association for North Yarmouth Academy, Raymond Pond Valley Shore Association, Age Friendly Raymond, Raymond Hill Baptist Church, Jordan Bay Place and active roles with the Town of Raymond. She had a deep connection to nature, enjoyed wildlife, especially birds. She was feisty, adventurous and quick to laugh. She watched local and national politics closely and kept her friends and family up to date with the latest events. Eleanor always took a sincere interest in her family and loving friends. She enjoyed sharing stories with visitors, during lunch dates and at her weekly trip to the hair salon. She would often mail correspondence to loved ones near and far.She was predeceased by her parents, Augustus and Evelyn, her husband Lloyd (2001), sister Beverly Hamilton (2005), son David L. Thompson (2020).Eleanor is survived by her sisters, Laura Winslow-California, Florence Whittemore-Yarmouth, daughter Jane Buckhoff-West Bath, daughter in-law Cathleen Thompson-Raymond, grandchildren Sean Thompson-Scarborough, Jason Parker-Brunswick, Alec Thompson-Buxton, Echo Parker-Leeds, Jamie Thompson-Bridgton along with many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.A private burial will take place in early June. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.Gifts may be given in Eleanor’s name to the Raymond Fire & Rescue,1443 Roosevelt TrailRaymond, ME 04071

Guest Book