James Stanley Anderson 1972 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – James Stanley Anderson, 49, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital. He was born Sept. 2, 1972 in Lewiston, the son of Carlton and Mildred Dubois Anderson. He was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1990. He had most recently been the front end manager of Hannaford, Brunswick. Throughout his life he had been employed by UPS, Freeport, Country Kitchen, Lewiston and IBC, Biddeford. He had enjoyed both candlepin and regulation bowling, competing in regular tournaments locally in Lewiston and Auburn and also traveling throughout the state. For entertainment he especially enjoyed action movies and was an avid Patriots fan. He was predeceased by his father, Carlton Anderson, two uncles and an aunt. He is survived by his fiancée, Ruth Morrow of Brunswick; two sons, Ryan and Tyler Anderson of Gray, a stepdaughter, Abigail Morrow of Brunswick; his mother Mildred Anderson of Rumford; his sister, Penny Walton and her husband David of Lewiston; two nieces, Cailtin Walton Bremmer and her husband Jacob Bremmer; two great nephews of Gardnier; and Michelle Walton of Westbrook. Friends and family are invited to visit 3 – 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Pathways Vineyard Church, 2 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

