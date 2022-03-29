BIDDEFORD – Born Worchester, Mass on April 4,1938, 83, died March 23, 2022, at his homeSurvived by his wife of 57 years, Jane.Three sons and their wives, Allen and Jing of Ithaca NY, Andrew and Shelly of Saco, Maine, and Ned and Catherine (Cat) of Denver, Colorado.Four grandchildren, Ned and Ethan from Ithaca and Alden and Cornelia from Denver.Sister, Betty Ann Heistad of Lebanon, New Hampshire, brother Warren of Medford, Oregon, brother-in-law, Ned Allen of Lewiston, Maine and a niece and several nephews.His dog, Jasper.Russ was a family man. His love for his wife is the stuff of legends.Russ was an active guy; he was a “doer”. He gave all his love to his family and his energies went into doing things!The world lost a “good guy” on March 23,2022.Presently no services are planned.For a more complete story of Russell’s life please go to: http://www.dcpate.com.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Russell Carlson’s Memory to:Thornton Academy Boys Soccer Programc/o Andrew CarlsonThornton Academy438 Main StreetSaco, ME 04072

