RUMFORD – Kevin A. Simpson, 58, of Rumford, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022, at his residence. He recently lost his wife of many years, Nancee, due to COVID. Kevin was a commercial fisherman for many years of his life. He was also an extremely skilled carpenter and excelled at all aspects of building from the ground up. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Carla, when she was younger and bringing her to the fishing boat to see where he worked. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Kevin took great pleasure in creating beautiful stained glass artwork. Kevin is predeceased by his mother Ethel M. Healy, his father Thomas W. Simpson, and his baby brother William. He is survived by his daughter, Carla M. Ferrante, and grandsons, Adrian, Daniel, and Alexander Ferrante, all of Portland; brother, Thomas D. Simpson and wife Peggy of South Portland; brother, Shawn P. Simpson and wife Kathleen of Portland; sister, Michelle Mowatt of Bridgton; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Kevin will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 10, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by a celebration of Kevin’s life at the Hobbs Hospitality Center.

