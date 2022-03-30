WINDHAM – Brian E. Bonney, 60, of Windham passed away March 23, 2022, at Northern Lights Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. Brian was born May 4, 1961 in Portland to Edward and Betty (Smith) Bonney, the youngest of three boys.

Brian is preceded in death by his two parents and “extended Mom” Nancy Budd.

He is survived by the love of his life, fiancée Cheryl Newman; brothers Kerry and wife Lisa, Edward and wife Jelyn; children Joseph Pugh and fiancée Heather, Shawn Barrett and wife Bethany, Stephanie Hughes and husband Chris, Dusty Casey and husband John, daughter-in-law Tanya Barnes; grandchildren Johnathan, Joshua, Jasmine, Alissa, Taylor, Dylan, Collin, Alexandra, John Patrick, Bella, Garrison, Johanna, and Harper; extended family “Dad” Richard Budd; “Twin Brother” Timmy Budd, “Sista” Tammy Budd; as well as aunts, uncles; nieces and nephews.

Brian grew up and was educated in Freeport, graduating high school in 1979. Brian was known by his friends from the Freeport area as “Whiskers”. He often rode with Bob Lowell, of Lowell Oil, helping make deliveries. He worked for Blue Rock/Pike Industries for 35 years. In 1992 Brian met Cheryl, and their love blossomed for 30 years.

Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching NASCAR, going up to the lake and camping. His Saturday afternoon ritual was always spent at Budds’ Gulf with his extended family, enjoying his favorite “Uncle Jim” and Diet Pepsi.

Brain was friends with EVERYONE, even if they didn’t know it yet! Nothing would make Brian happier than to know each of you took time in your busy day to pause and reminisce about time spent with him.

No services will be held at this time for Brian. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers please raise your glass to toast Brian.

Guest Book