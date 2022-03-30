Michael Ian Hallet 1952 – 2022 FREEPORT – Michael Ian Hallet, 69, of 53 Bow St., Freeport, died from complications due to cancer at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine on Monday, March 21, 2022. Michael was born in Boston, Mass. on June 14, 1952, to Florence and Harry Hallet and grew up in Portland, Maine and Winchester, Mass. Graduating from Winchester High School he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where he attended and graduated from University of Utah with a teaching degree in English. He spent 25 years in Utah. He taught high School English at Granite High School, winning a teacher of the year award; was a reserve Police Officer; and owned and operated a successful retail home shop Domus, a successful contemporary well-designed kitchen and home accessory store. In 1996 he returned to Maine and reestablished his business in Bar Harbor under the name Domus Isle (pronounced domicile) which he ran until 2000. Michael managed the restoration and maintenance of the Bar Harbor estate East of Eden from 2004 until 2018. On Sept. 8, 2012, he married the love of his life, Jill S. Froding, on Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park. Michael retired and with Jill moved to their home in Freeport in 2018. Recently he enjoyed working part-time as a cashier at the Bow Street Market in Freeport. As was his custom, he was ready with a smile of welcome. Michael was a talented musician, loved planning and attending social events, and for years was a notary public performing many a marriage in Bar Harbor. He was passionate about all the cars and motorcycles he owned and fastidiously maintained over the years. He will be remembered for his remarkable storytelling and very funny jokes delivered with the wry timing of a “Borscht Belt” comic. He is survived by his wife Jill of Freeport, his brother Stanley Hallet (Judith) of Washington, DC, sister Eileen Hallet Stone (Randy) of Salt Lake City, Utah; two nephews, Jong Soo Hallet and Daniel Gittins Stone (Stephanie); his grandnephew Henry Stone and his granddaughter Oliva Stockford. He was predeceased by his nephew Adam Hallet Stone. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held in Bar Harbor at Mama Dimatteo’s Restaurant on Saturday, April 9, 2 – 5 p.m. An additional celebration of life will be held at his residence in Freeport this summer In Michael’s memory please be kind, hug one another and remind those close to you how much you love them

Guest Book