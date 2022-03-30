CARIBOU/ Scarborough – Roberta Mae (White) Smith Corp, 92, passed away March 27, 2022. She was born in Portland July 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Earl David and Violet Huntington (Elliott) White of Portland. She was a graduate of Portland High School, 1947.

Roberta’s favorite expression was “been there, done that” and this was so true. She married Dean E. Smith of Old Orchard Beach, Maine in 1948. Their two children, Gregory Dean and Robyn Marta were the light of her life. In 1953 Roberta was crowned Mrs. Maine, an unexpected accomplishment that she often spoke about. The family moved to the Cleveland, Ohio area in 1957 where Roberta devoted herself to her family. She worked many different jobs, all dealing with the public at which she was very skilled. She enjoyed her many friends and the house was always full of love and creativity. Roberta was known for her artistic talents that she happily shared and was always involved in some creative activity whether painting, writing, or dancing. She was a generous and kind person who strove to make her surroundings beautiful.

After a divorce, she married Robert W. Corp of Cleveland. She devoted herself to being his partner in life, actively supporting his career. They traveled extensively. She hosted many events, met many notable people. Roberta had countless stories of her adventures. She returned to Maine in the 1980s, making her home at Higgins Beach, Scarborough. She was involved with Portland Landmarks and other area preservation groups. Roberta also supported her sister, Dawn Degenhardt’s humanitarian work, traveling with her to foreign lands.

After Robert passed, Roberta moved to Caribou, Maine to be with her daughter. She loved being a mom, an aunt, and a nana.

Surviving are her son, Gregory D. Smith and wife Kathleen of Lyndhurst Ohio, daughter, Robyn M. Smith and her partner Elizabeth Deveau of Caribou; sisters Dawn C. Degenhardt of Houlton and Florida, Sandra Niswonger of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; grandchildren Zachary Earl Smith and wife Jessica of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, their children Lyderic and Taliesin, and Jacob F. Smith of Cleveland, Ohio; her many beloved nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Her daughter Robyn wants to thank the nurses and doctors at Cary Medical Center for taking good care of her, and Professional Home Nursing for their skilled and compassionate care.

There will be no service at this time.

Arrangements by Mockler Funeral Home, Caribou. http://www.mocklerfuneralhome.com.

If anyone wishes, donations can be made in her memory to

Halfway Home Pet Rescue,

P.O. Box 488,

Caribou, ME 04736

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous