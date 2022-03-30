BIDDEFORD – Lynn Kenneally passed away March 25, 2022 at Gosnell. She was born on May 23, 1957 to Monica and Charles Thibeau in Biddeford.

She was a loving “Meema” to her granddaughter, Hadley (3) and mother to Lauren (37) and Kevin (28) and a fluffy, double-pawed calico cat named Zoe.

A dedicated former French teacher and a current Ed Tech III in special education; she adored her students. She was a lover of reading, crossword puzzles, and other word games. While playing Scrabble with her, her kids often said, “Is that even a word?” And yes, it was!

Stephen King was her favorite, and she loved Fortune’s Rocks Beach, gardening, her orange Mini Cooper, and a good glass of red wine. She was an excellent gift giver. Her smile was ear-to-ear and she had a great sense of humor.

Lynn is survived by her granddaughter; her kids; and siblings Karen Cyr, David Thibeau, Jay Thibeau, and Barbra Jean; and many nieces and nephews.

At Lynn’s request, no services will be held.

Please consider donating in her memory to Good Shepherd Food Bank, Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

Guest Book