Clinton Edward Davis 1926 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Clinton Edward Davis, 95, of George Wright Road, died March 27, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family and faithful cat Little Guy. He was born in Auburn on July 24, 1926, a son of Leroy W. and Brida E. (Merrill) Davis. As a child, Clint grew up in Sydney and lived on a farm. Later the family moved to the Bath area, and he graduated from Morse High School, Class of 1945. Clint worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. for 47 years and was the Receiving Manager. Family members have fond memories of walking through the big swinging doors of the warehouse in order to find him hard at work. When asked how he got hired at Sears, he said the store was looking for three boys to help set up the Christmas toy display and he stayed overtime to help put tags on socks and they never let him go. While working at Sears, he met and married Harriett L. Burgess in 1950. That year, he and his father built the house in Woolwich in which he lived his entire life. They raised three children, Richard, Cynthia, and Catherine. After Harriet passed away, in 1974 he married Martha H. (Carter) Curit, and they raised three children, Charles, Jeanette, and Yvonne. After Martha passed away, in 2012 he married Paula Jacques. He was a quiet man who liked to stay busy. He loved to hunt, fish, and snowmobile – anything to do with the outdoors. He stayed active right up until his death. In later years, he loved to feed the birds and squirrels and quite often several wild turkeys would stop by. He was a member of the Nequasset Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club and always looked forward to the monthly potluck dinners. He was predeceased by his brothers Leroy, Jr., Lawrence, George, and his sister Madeleine (Holderfield); and children Richard E. Davis and Cynthia E. Crocker. He is survived by his wife Paula (Jacques) Davis; daughters Catherine A. Libby and fiancé Art Vuilleumier of South Portland and Ocala, Fla., Jeanette Davis and her husband Thomas of Colonial Beach, Va. and Yvonne Hamilton and her husband Richard of Bath, son Charles H. Davis and his wife Lucila J. of Wiscasset, daughter-in-law Martha P. (Walch) Davis; step-daughters Debra Moody of South Portland and Tracy Ewing of New York; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A celebration of life will be conducted by Paster Thomas Tuck on Saturday, April 2 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 812 Middle Road, Woolwich. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Day’s Ferry Road, Woolwich immediately following the service and all are welcome to share in a reception back at the church directly following the committal service. A special thank you to the CHANS Hospice Care Team for the excellent care provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the: Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: CHANS Home Health and Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: Pine Tree Camp 114 Pine Tree Camp Rd. Rome, ME 04963 or: First Baptist Church of Woolwich 812 Middle Rd. Woolwich, ME 04579

