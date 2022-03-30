CAPE ELIZABETH – Norma C. Coughlin passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022 in Scarborough.

Who would have thought that a fortuitous alphabetical seating assignment in mandatory cultural heritage class at Bates College would result in nearly 70 years of marriage, kindness, community service and generosity beyond measure for Norma Coughlin.

Norma Virginia Crooks Coughlin was born in 1929 in Worcester, Mass. to Marietta and Clarence Crooks.

Survived by her husband Richard F. Coughlin of Cape Elizabeth; and brother George Crooks of Texas, Norma was predeceased by her son, Richard F. Coughlin Jr. “Lindy”.

A proud graduate of Bates College in 1952 Norma went on to be a registered nurse, training at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston and later practicing in Maine and Connecticut. She remained lifelong friends with her Bates and nursing classmates as well as serving as a Bates reunion volunteer for decades. Norma and her husband Dick received the Bates Distinguished Alumni Service Award in 2001. In addition to following the Bates teams, Norma never missed an opportunity to cheer for the Boston Red Sox and the Portland Sea Dogs and regularly enjoyed the Portland Symphony Orchestra performances.

Norma and Dick raised their son, Lindy in Coventry, Conn. and later moved to Somers, Conn. as Dick concluded his career with Aetna. Regular northern trips to Woodstock, Vt., and visits to Bates College in Maine led to retirement in Cape Elizabeth in 1990. Shortly thereafter Norma was instrumental in the founding of The First Congregational Church Food Pantry to serve community members in need.

Burial will be private and take place in Coventry, Conn. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

The First Congregational Church Scarborough

Food Pantry,

161 Black Point Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or the

Richard F. and Norma C. Coughlin Scholarship Fund at Bates College, Office of College Advancement,

Bates College,

2 Andrews Rd.,

Lewiston, ME 04240.

