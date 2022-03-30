WELLS – Theresa Rolande (Vachon) Warren, 92, passed away, March 28, 2022, at Avita Memory Care facility in Wells.

She was born May 5, 1929, in Abitibi, Canada. She was the daughter of Norbert and Blandine Vachon. She was married to William J. Warren Jr. for 39 years. She was previously married to Donald R. Lemieux.

Theresa immigrated to the United States in 1942 with sisters Lillian and Yvette. She became a well-known seamstress in Sanford. She started out at the Pappas woman’s clothing store. She also worked at Aletta dress factory in Springvale where she became a supervisor. She moved on to specialize in alterations first at Hooz’s Apparel Shop in Sanford and later from home in Cornish on wedding dress alterations.

Theresa is predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Donald R. Lemieux, her second husband, William Warren Jr.; her daughter, Marilyn (Lemieux) Landry; her sister, Lillian (Vachon) Lembessis and brothers Armand, Andre, Paul, and Jean Louis Vachon.

Surviving are her son, Richard D. Lemieux and his wife Alice of Plaistow, N.H., her daughter, Kathleen (Lemieux) Taylor and her husband Bruce of Arundel, her son-in-law, Ronald E. Landry of Warwick, R.I., her stepson, Brad Warren and his wife Donna of Sandy Lake, Pa.; grandchildren Chantelle (Landry) Curtis and her husband Herb, Meghan Lemieux, Jameson Lemieux and his wife Ashley, Ashley Taylor, Heath Taylor and his wife Angie, Ryan Taylor and his wife Bonnie, and Lauren Landry; as well as great-grandchildren Miles and Benjamin Lemieux, MacKenzie and Brady Taylor, Spencer and David Taylor; she is also survived by sister, Yvette (Vachon) St. Pierre and brothers Jean Claude and Adrien Vachon

Theresa was a kind and loving mother who will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday April 1 at LaFrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford. Burial to immediately follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

Theresa can be remembered by sending memorial contributions donations to Alzheimer’s Association, Dementia Society of America, or a memory related charity of your choice.

