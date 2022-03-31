Public works employee promoted

Derik “DJ” Littlefield has been promoted to lead driver/operator at Gorham Public Works Department.

“DJ has been with the town for 16 years and is an integral part of this team,” a posting on the town’s website stated.

Triad author talk

Rita Losee, author of the book “Strategies for Living Well at 50, 60 or 70,” will speak when Triad meets at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Gorham Public Safety, 270 Main St. (Route 25).

Triad promotes the well-being and safety of senior citizens. It is sponsored by Gorham, Westbrook and Windham fire and police departments.

The group meets the second Friday each month.

Historical calendars

Gorham Historical Society 2022 calendars are available for $10 in the town clerk’s office at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., and at Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St. The historical society nets $7 for each farm-themed calendar sold.

Community clean up day

The Gorham Conservation Commission is organizing a community event to pick up litter from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, April 3. Volunteers will first gather at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., for a safety meeting.

Participants are advised to wear sturdy shoes, gloves and bright clothing. Trash bags will be provided and safety vests will be available.

To register, visit gorham-me.org and click on Gorham Cleans Up under Gorham News.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported March 29, 1972, that town assessor Phil Hill was the only one authorized for assessment inspections inside private homes. Town officials made the announcement after an unauthorized and unidentified person had gone through an elderly woman’s home.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 24 that the U.S. public debt was $30,278,646,895,828.99.

