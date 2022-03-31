Fire department topic of history talk

Retired fire captain Clyde Chapman will speak when the Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Chapman, who was the city’s fire inspector and historian, will discuss the history of the Westbrook Fire Department.

The society’s museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays. For more information, call 854-5588.

Seniors meet April 4

Peter Allen and Group will entertain when Westbrook Senior Citizens meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, in Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Refreshments will be served.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported March 29, 1972, that Mr. and Mrs. Philip Spiller of Webster Avenue had returned home following a 15-day vacation in the Caribbean.

