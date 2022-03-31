Fire department topic of history talk
Retired fire captain Clyde Chapman will speak when the Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.
Chapman, who was the city’s fire inspector and historian, will discuss the history of the Westbrook Fire Department.
The society’s museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays. For more information, call 854-5588.
Seniors meet April 4
Peter Allen and Group will entertain when Westbrook Senior Citizens meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, in Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Refreshments will be served.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported March 29, 1972, that Mr. and Mrs. Philip Spiller of Webster Avenue had returned home following a 15-day vacation in the Caribbean.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: March 31
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: March 31
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: March 31
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Iconic Saco Drive-In may move to Aquaboggan
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Community leaders help deliver Meals on Wheels