WESTBROOK – Alice Gilbert, 88, reunited her husband, Jean-Paul, in heaven on March 25, 2022. She was born in Honfleur Quebec, the daughter of Honorius Beaudoin and Josephine Nadeau. She lived in Honfleur Quebec until the age of 24 when she immigrated to the United States and settled in Connecticut with her husband. She lived most of her life in New Britain, Conn. until she moved to Westbrook for her final few years.

Alice attended a home economics preparatory school in Canada where she developed an aptitude for sewing and began her career as a professional seamstress in Connecticut. As the industries in New Britain, Conn. transitioned, Alice was faced with changing careers. Her love of cooking and services to others brought her to the Hospital for Special Care where she worked in the Dietary department until retirement.

Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Family and education were extremely important to Alice. She loved spending time with her grandkids and supported career advancement for her daughters and grandchildren.

Alice was passionate about her Catholic faith. She was a loyal member of the St. Francis of Assisi Church Parish in New Britain, Conn. where her children attended middle school. She rarely missed Sunday Mass and loved to sing along the hymns in her beautiful voice. She was also very involved in many French cultural and religious organizations including the St. Jean Baptiste Society, Franco-American Club, Ladies of St. Anne, and New Britain Senior Center where she volunteered her time and talents.

Alice loved to sew, knit and crochet making beautiful lap blankets, kitchen towels, aprons, tablecloths, and the like. She would proudly display her handicrafts when visitors came and generously gave them to all those interested. She also loved to take walks, cook, bake, travel, and tend to her vegetable garden. She was especially proud to become a U.S. Citizen and considered her ability to vote as a special right.

She leaves behind her three daughters, Nancy Luddy (Michael), Sophie Gilbert Perrin (Michael Crowder), and Natalie Gilbert (Michael Reardon). She also leaves her six beloved grandchildren, Fain Perrin, Madeline Bouchard (Christopher), Alice Perrin (Cole McDonald), Shelby Luddy, Josephine Perrin AhNee (Josh), and Tristan Luddy; in addition to one great-grandchild, Sophie Perrin.

She is survived by two siblings, Lucien Beaudoin and Claudette Roy; and several in-laws Paul-Emile Roy, Therese Dionne (Robert), Huguette Demers, Rolande Carrier, Raymond Lacasse, Pierrette Roy, and Helene Gilbert.

She was predeceased by seven siblings, Roland Beaudoin, Marie-Rose Allard, Jeannette Delage, Paul Beaudoin, Aurele Beaudoin, Cecile Lacasse, and Normand Beaudoin.

She was predeceased by several in-laws, Monique Bilodeau, Carmen Gauthier, Emmanuel Allard, Andre Delage, Andrew Gilbert (Suzanne), Gabriel Gilbert, and Gerard Gilbert (Rita). She also leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Stroudwater Lodge and Northern Light at Mercy Hospital for their compassion and dedicated service.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Sunday April 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral service will be celebrated on April 4 at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Committal services will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Britain, Conn.

