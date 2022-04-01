Richard Collins Albertson 1931 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – Richard Collins Albertson passed away peacefully at his home in Phippsburg surrounded by family on Tuesday March 1, 2022, after 91 fulfilling and loving years. He was the son of Sara “Sally” Chilloa Ridley Collins and Wyatt “Dutch” Albertson. Rick’s passions included supporting local fishermen how and whenever he could. His home integrates a waterfront wharf run as a business with berthing & amenities to support five fishermen. He proudly served over 10 years on the Maine Fishermen’s Forum Board of Directors, an organization dedicated to continue the traditions of Maine fishing heritage, a cause near and dear to his heart. Even his pleasure boat, the F/V All Set was built to express his love for the sea and those who worked it. Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion Post 216 in Phippsburg and served on Phippsburg’s Urban Sprawl committee. Born Jan. 4, 1931, in Cambridge, Mass., he was raised on both his father’s family farm in West Newbury, Mass., and his mother’s family home in Sebasco, Maine. He moved to Michigan during WW2 as Dutch was assigned by Ford Motor to test the completed B24 Liberator airplanes at Willow Run. There, he attended the University of Michigan, graduating in 1952 and married Erina Smyrnoff He received a Navy Commission to work on Russian/Soviet interaction and amphibious intelligence, transferring to the Naval Reserves in ’56, attaining the rank of Captain, before retiring after 39 years of service. In 1956, Rick’s civilian career began in the Ford Motor Company, rising to Executive Director of Human Resources in his 41 years at Ford. Settling in Dearborn, Mich., the family added three children before Erinas’ passing in 1971. Rick added four more members to the family when he married recently widowed and longtime friend Erme Isett in 1973, creating a blended family of eight. Ricks leisure time involved many activities; supporting the children’s activities, weekends in northern Michigan, boating, hi-performance cars, traveling back and forth to Maine. After retiring in 1997, Rick and Erme moved back to Maine to take over stewardship of the family home in Sebasco. There, he focused on the family’s coastal heritage, naming the family home Ridley’s Landing and building his dream lobster boat, the F/V All Set, which he entered in the Maine Lobster Boat Races, experiencing victories up and down the coast. Rick again became a widower in 2004, losing his second loving wife, Erme. His legacy and wisdom will carry-on with the surviving members of his family: children Neil (Laura) Isett, Derrick (Ellen Hallett) Albertson, Jeff (Sharon) Isett, Tom (Imelda Reyes) Isett and Leif (Kimberly) Albertson; 14 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; his youngest sister Jodi (Vaughn) Anthony; many nieces, nephews; grand nieces, grand nephews; and extended family and friends too numerous to be listed. Rick was predeceased by both wives, Erina (Smyrnoff) Albertson in 1971, then Erme (Plumley/Isett) Albertson in 2004; daughter, Susan (Albertson) Voydanoff in 2017; younger sister Faye (Bert) Wells in 2018; and parents Wyatt “Dutch” Albertson in 1997 and Sara “Sally” Collins Albertson in 2002. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year and the family will hold private and graveside services later in the summer. Additional interesting details on Rick’s extraordinary journey are available under Rick’s name, courtesy of Funeral Alternatives at http://www.FuneralAlternatives.net The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Rick’s memory may be made to: Phippsburg Fire and Ambulance Association PO Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562 or: American Legion Post 216 PO Box 93 Phippsburg, ME 04562

