Shirley C. Thompson 1928 – 2022 HARPSWELL – Shirley C. Thompson, 93, the Matriarch of Harmony Lane in Harpswell, ended her journey on the Train of Life on March 16, 2022. Shirley was born in Saugus, Mass. on June 23, 1928. She was the daughter of Harold J. and Venetia Stillings Coburn. She graduated from Saugus High School in 1946 and Essex Tech Institute in 1948. Some of Shirley’s jobs included delivering milk, working at Harpswell restaurants, Allen’s Seafood, Bailey’s Store, Ponderosa Campground, and catering events. Shirley was Bus Garage Coordinator of MSAD 75. She drove the school bus for Harpswell from 1966 to 1979 and enjoyed every minute of it. During the summer she drove for Upward Bound and also drove Passamaquoddy children to stay with area families. Shirley was active in many town functions. She was coordinator for over 20 years of the Harpswell Memorial Day Observance and served as a deputy voter registrar for many years. Shirley was a member of Merriconeag Grange for over 50 years. She also worked hand in hand with the John Leo Murray, Jr. American Legion Post 171. She was involved with both Boys and Girls Scouts, PTA, Bean Hole Suppers, and volunteering with the Harpswell Ambulance during its beginning years. Many of Shirley’s favorite memories were spent at Indian Pond. She shared many meals with family and friends and enjoyed nature on her snow sled or a four wheeler. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Janis V. Morrell, a stepdaughter, Carol M. Bibber, and her daughter-in-law, Esther Morrell, all of Harpswell; four grandsons; six great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandsons; four step grandchildren; and a nephew and niece from Massachusetts. Shirley was predeceased by her husbands, Carroll I. Morrell (Bud), whom she married in 1948 and Leon Thompson, whom she married in 1976. She is also predeceased by her son, Jeffrey H. Morrell, Sr.; and her brother, Robert Coburn of Massachusetts. The family will be having a party to celebrate Shirley’s life on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Merriconeag Grange in Harpswell at 1:00 p.m. Please bring food to share, as we know that Shirley would have enjoyed that. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue c/o Lisa True P.O. Box 8 Harpswell, ME 04079

