FREEPORT – Leslie Soule, 70, died peacefully at her home in Freeport on March 27, 2022 with her family by her side.Born on March 12, 1952 in New York City, Leslie grew up in Southold, N.Y. and graduated from Southold High School. She went on to receive a BA degree from Syracuse University and her Masters in Education from Lesley College.Leslie was a talented and dedicated first grade teacher in Brunswick for 30 years. She poured her heart into planning lessons for her students and made sure each child was greeted each day with enthusiasm and love. Active in community theater in Freeport, Leslie starred in several musicals, giving memorable performances In Carousel and Damn Yankees, to name a few. She was also active in several community committees and clubs. Informally named and organized, the Freeport Mamas walked, talked, skied, and watched their children in all sports and activities. She was also a vibrant member of a Freeport book club for over 15 years. Not to rest on her laurels, with friends she even took up golfing later in life.For Leslie, most important of all was her family. She loved sailing the Maine coast with them all for 45 years. She was the consummate good sport and loyal crew in dense fog, high winds, and totally calm waters. But her true passion was being with her family, reading to the grandkids and playing board games with them. For days before their visits, she prepared treats for them and readied books, toys, and games she thought they would like. She loved birthday celebrations with her husband, her sons and their families, parents and in-laws, nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law. Leslie was full of life and truly embraced every new adventure that came her way. She also was a warrior. After acquiring an auto immune disease that caused her to lose her kidneys overnight, she underwent dialysis until receiving a transplant in 2016 that gave her a new lease on life. Never complaining about what she had to endure, Leslie appreciated and fully enjoyed every vacation and visit with her family, times with friends, volunteering in a mentor program, and almost daily walks with Stafford. Leslie remained positive, strong, brave, and loving through it all.Leslie was predeceased by her parents, Harriet and Frank Mountain; and her brother Wayne. Leslie is survived by her husband Stafford; their children Nate and wife Katie, Matt and wife Fenan, and Todd and fiance Zach; five amazing grandchildren, Maya, Jameson, Drew, Caleb and Fiona; sisters-in-law Judi and Jill; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.Leslie was loved by all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, April 9, 2020 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, with a reception to follow.Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brakcettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Maine Cancer Foundation or the Kidney Foundation (mainecancer.org) or Maine Transplant19 West St. Portland, ME 04102

