BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. – Judith E. Swanson, 81, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2022. She was born on March 6, 1941, to Glenn and Dorothy Hill.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Micky; and daughter, Karen Julie Cooper.

She is survived by her husband of over 57 years, Warren E. Swanson; her daughters Katrina Greenwood, Kirsten Elaine Swanson-Hoyt and Elizabeth Sullivan; her four grandchildren, Kryssy Murray, Josh Murray, Stephan Servetas and Joanna Servetas; her best friend of over 60 years, Jodi Labelle; and more than family and longtime care giver, Mary Nespolo.

She graduated from Fitchburg College in Massachusetts in 1963 with a B.A. in education. She later obtained her master’s in Education through the University of Maine. She taught for the American Red Cross CPR and Advanced First Aid. She taught special education in the Portland schools for 33 years.

She did extensive volunteer work, including 25 years in the Special Olympics. She volunteered in Newfield and Falmouth fire/EMS for many years and was a volunteer cop with the Palm Bay Police Department.

She had an amazing singing voice and was a very talented artist. She was a champion advocate for children who all loved her. She was beloved by many others who called her “Mom”, “Gamma”, “Auntie Judy”, and “Mrs. Swanson”. Her legacy, love, compassion, and teachings will live on.

Funeral/Celebration of Life to be announced.

