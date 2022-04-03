SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert E. Chandler, the First, 75, of South Portland, passed away on March 27, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1946, to Benjamin Chandler Jr. and Elinor (Merrill) Chandler.

Bob graduated from Deering High School where he was a member of the band playing the clarinet and then began a long career in film processing beginning with Bicknell Photo Service followed by several other companies before his health forced him into an early retirement.

From an early age he loved photography. His daughter, Bonita, even still has one of his favorite film cameras he gave her many years ago. He enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King novels. Bob was also an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Robert E. Chandler II; and his grandson, Timothy Hoffman.

Bob is survived by and will be greatly missed by his lifetime partner, Cynthia Proctor. Bob and Cindy enjoyed rides together and eating at their favorite restaurants.

He is also survived by his daughters Stacy (Benjamin Woodcock) Chandler, of Buxton, Bonita (David) Gribbin, of Port Richey, Fla. and Rebecca Chandler, of Saco; grandchildren Dominic Chandler, Joey Woodcock, Alexander Fitzsimmons, Heather Hoffman, Brian Chandler, Krysandra Twitty, Marissa Marston and Brittney Sabine; and by his grandson, Benjamin Woodcock with whom he proudly shared a birthday; as well as five great-grandchildren. Bob also leaves behind his brother, Bruce (Elizabeth aka “Candie”) Chandler of Lakeland, Fla.; and niece and nephews Amy, Phil and Aaron Chandler; as well as his beloved cat, Buddy.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff that provided home health care for him and Gosnell Hospice and Jennie Fitzgerald for their wonderful care.

A graveside celebration will be held at the family plot at Brooklawn Cemetery on his birthday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

