WINDHAM – Richard “Dick” Parry, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough after a five-year battle with dementia. Dick was born in Philadelphia to William Parry and Dorothy (Loring) Parry on Sept. 20, 1935. He spent his early years in Delanco, N.J. before moving to Windham when he was 13. Shortly after graduating from Windham High School in 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served two terms then released to the USAR until 1964. He enjoyed the time he spent in the army and was always very proud of his service. Throughout his career he worked for both Coca Cola and Pepsi Cola in their service departments. He was a very proud father to his two children, Wayne and Raelene. He enjoyed supporting them in attending their many sporting events as children. In 1979, he married his wife, Janice (Pray) Parry. Their happy times were spent camping, going on cruises, boating on Sebago Lake and family gatherings. You could always catch Dick sitting at the head of the table preparing his biscuit with strawberry jam, a personal favorite of his. He also very much enjoyed his pets, with his dog, Penny, being like another child to him. Dick was predeceased by his father, mother; and sister, Suzanne Tandberg. Dick is survived by his wife Janice Parry; son, Wayne Parry, daughter, Raelene Loura; sister, Janet Jones; stepson, Steven Pray (wife Laura), stepdaughter, Kristin Viens (husband David); and grandchildren Tiffany Loura, Sara Loura, Derek Pray, Summer Pray, and Michael Viens. The family invites you for a time of visitation on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at Dolby Funeral Chapel in Windham. Visitation will be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. A private committal service is to be held at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Dick’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers please consider donation to the Maine Veterans’ Home activities, Scarborough.

Guest Book