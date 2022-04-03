PEAKS ISLAND – Jeanne C. Martin, 71, of Peaks Island passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeanne fought hard to remain with her family and friends and in her final weeks was able to remain at home in the constant company of loved ones.

Jeanne was born in Natick, Mass. on Sept. 17, 1950 the daughter of John and Ruth (Swensson) Martin.

She graduated from Natick High School in 1968. Jeanne lived in Raymond, N.H. for over 25 years raising her family while working for local school districts and in social services.

She summered on Peaks Island her entire life and moved there permanently in 2010.

Jeanne loved the Island, being on the back shore, spending time with her family and many dear friends. Her greatest joy in life was bragging about her amazing grandsons. Jeanne will be remembered for her fun loving, outgoing personality, her tremendous sense of humor and her gift of making lifelong friendships. Anyone who knew Jeanne was sure to be greeted with a huge hug and a big kiss, her warm embrace and kind heart will be missed by many.

She is survived by her son, Timothy Farrell of Deerfield, N.H., her daughter, Denise Langevin and husband Scott of West Chesterfield, N.H., her son, John Colleton and wife Chrissy of Baltimore, Md.; her brother, John “Cal” Martin and wife Nancy of Bellingham, Mass.; three grandsons, Jason, Brian and Myles; a niece, two nephews; and many dear cousins with whom she was very close.

Services will be held at New Brackett Church, Peaks Island on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.﻿

Dennett, Craig and Pate, Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to

Peaks Island Lions Club (PILC),

P.O. Box 102,

Peaks Island, ME 04108

to establish a scholarship

fund in her memory.

