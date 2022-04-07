BRUNSWICK – Erica Alida Benoit, RN, BSN, CCM, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many, passed unexpectedly April 4, 2022 from medical complications from a chronic illness.Erica was born in Phoenix, Ariz. on Sept. 5, 1971. She attended grade school in North Vancouver B.C. before moving to Portland. She graduated from Portland High School in 1989 where she swam, dove and was a pioneer in high school girls soccer. Erica received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Southern Maine. She began her career in nursing at Maine Medical Center. For the last 14 years she was employed at Midcoast Hospital, initially as a nurse. Her career progressed to the Case Management department a few years later where she served as a care coordinator and earned the professional designation of Certified Case Manager. Recently, she stepped into a new role in Utilization Review, undertaking the major task of upgrading to a new program and procedures as the sole employee of the department. She was a member of the Case Management Society of New England, and continually participated in furthering her education through professional conferences and programs. She had planned to go on to teach the next generation of nurses. For 47 years Erica managed several chronic illnesses. In spite of significant medical challenges she remained positive and took on everything life and medicine had to offer. In some respect, she was a pioneer, taking advantage of medical research and technology to manage her diabetes and other medical illnesses. In addition to a rich professional life, Erica loved spending time with friends and family, especially her daughter, Alida. Her artistic talents were evident in the many beautiful pieces she created that filled her home and office. She saw color in every part of life and constantly chose to focus on the good of any situation.She loved to walk, hike, snowshoe, travel, and spend peaceful time with her daughter especially at the family summer home on Peak’s Island. Erica’s vibrant personality, charming sense of humor and contagious laugh endeared her to many, but especially to her sisters in Case Management who will miss her immensely. We are grateful for their friendship and support. Erica could often be heard laughing throughout the day at work, a joyful sound to the stressful environment. Erica is survived by her children Alida Anna Benoit and Matthew Edward Benoit, (Sidney MacIvor). She is also survived by her parents Anna Noyes and Henri Benoit; brother, Nathaniel (Nicole) their daughters Rita and Marie; sister, Brandi and her daughters Isabel, Sophia and Madalynn; and sister, Tasha and her daughter Zoey. Erica had many aunts, and uncles including Michelle Benoit, (Richard Crew) and daughters Kathryn Jurick, Rebekah (Charles Bartley) and Elizabeth Benoit Crew (Richard Smedley); Andree Tostiven, (Edward) their daughter Alison; Judith P. Benoit; Suzanne Benoit and children Phillip Lavoie, Peter Lavoie and Anne Lavoie; and James Benoit and his daughter Lindsey B. Copp. Other uncles include Ross Babcock (Jo Anne), sons Mark and David; Bert Babcock (Valerie) their daughter Leah; Edward Noyes, (Ann) theirchildren Tom and Julia; John Noyes’ daughter Megan; Nicholas Noyes (Margaret Hourigan); and Brenainn Durkan, son of Erica’s aunt, Barbara Pelc. Erica is also survived by her great-aunts Judith Benoit and Lee Snow. She is also survived by a myriad of at least two generations of cousins who are well loved and remembered. Erica was predeceased by both paternal and maternal grandparents as well as her aunt, Barbara Pelc and uncle, Michael Benoit.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday April, 10 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 524 Allen Ave., Portland ME 04103. A zoom link can be found if unable to attend in person at http://www.a2u2.org under events. A pre-registration link will also be available for those attending in person. Prudent pandemic precautions are requested.You may offer your memories or share condolences at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com In lieu of flowers, the family is inviting donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (New England Chapter), [email protected].

