BUXTON – Margaret “Peggy” Eileen Fitz, 78, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022 at Maine Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.

Born March 21, 1944 in Boston, to Mary and Paul Brennan. Peggy graduated from Watertown High School in 1962.

She met her husband, Jim Fitz, in 1968 in Watertown, Mass. They married Nov. 11, 1971 and resided in Watertown, Mass. They moved to Maine in 1972 where they raised their family. Peggy enjoyed playing bingo, visiting casinos, knitting, crafts, telling jokes and baking her famous cookies. Most of all she enjoyed her six grandchildren, who were her everything. They were her greatest joy and she was fortunate enough to care for them all.

She was preceded by her son, Todd; her parents; siblings Julia, Tony, Veronica, Larly; and stepson, James Jr.

Peggy is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Andrea Gooch and her partner Ed Shaw, daughter, Amy Ayotte and her husband Jeff, her stepdaughter, Sherry Huckaby and her husband Michael;and her grandchildren Courtney and Tyler Fitz, Caleb and Katie Gooch, Grayson and Bode Ayotte. She is also survived by her sister, Ann, sisters-in-law Lois and Sue, brother, Ed and his wife Sharon; her many “favorite” nieces and nephews; Peggy Mathis, her lifelong friend of over 60 years, and many other special friends.

Visitation will be Friday April 8 from 4 p.m. to 7.p.m. at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Burial will follow at South Buxton Cemetery, Woodman Section. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

The Center for

Grieving Children,

555 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

http://www.cgcmaine.org/donate

