FALMOUTH – Kären Marie Macmaster went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 surrounded by her loving family in prayer.

Kären was born on April 16, 1943, to Christian and Arlene Nielsen in Portland. She was the second of seven children and the only daughter. She graduated from Deering High School in 1961 and then earned her RN degree from the Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1964.

A beautiful young lady, she caught the attention of a local “soda jerk” while buying a Dilly Bar at the North Deering Dairy Queen. She and Bruce would quickly fall in love, and Dad made the best decision of his life when he asked for her hand in marriage. They were married a month after Mum graduated nursing school on Oct. 3, 1964. Their marriage was an inspiration to everyone who knew them, their dedication to each other was without fail. They remained deeply in love until the end.

She and Bruce would welcome their first son, Jason, in October of 1967. Three years later, they welcomed Lance in September of 1970. That same year, they moved to a new house in Falmouth that was built entirely by Bruce, and raised their family. In 1989, they designed their forever home on Woodville Road in Falmouth, and built it themselves with their boys and an incredible amount of help from her older brother, Karl.

Having six brothers, raising the last three herself, there was nothing she hadn’t seen by the time her sons were born. She was an incredible mother in every way, and ruled with an iron fist. Her boys were taught love, responsibility and integrity, but especially love. She was so proud of her boys.

After working as an RN at Maine Medical Center, she worked tirelessly as a homemaker until her boys were in their teens. She then worked with Bruce as the office manager for their engineering company for over 30 years. She and Bruce were very active with the Kora Temple Shrine, and she loved spending time with the other Ladies while she watched parades and such.

Upon retirement, she and Bruce bought a beautiful motorhome, and they travelled extensively throughout the country until 2021. They visited all lower 48 states, most national parks, visited Lance in Arkansas twice a year, and wintered each year in Florida.

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Bruce; her six brothers, Karl, Peter, Christopher, Kurt, Leif and Erik; her son, Jason and his wife, Andrea, her son, Lance and his wife, Sarah; her six beloved grandchildren, Leah, Nick, Daniel, Joshua, Brookelynn, and Ben; and countless friends who have enriched her life. She had an incredible bond with her daughters-in-law, who provided her with dignity and love in her final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, April 11, from 2-4 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Kären’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, she asks for donations to the

Shriners International,

c/o Kora Shrine Temple

11 Sabattus St.

Lewiston ME 04240

Guest Book