Local contestant named Mrs. Maine American

Windham’s Mrs. America contestant, Christina Erde, was named Mrs. Maine American during the Mrs. Maine Pageant April 3 at the DoubleTree Hotel in South Portland. The pageant system has two divisions and awards three titles. Erde was first runner-up, winning the Mrs. Maine American title and receiving the Director’s Award and the Marriage Longevity Award. The title of Mrs. Maine America was awarded to Elena Mikuzis, who represented York County in the competition and won the Interview, Swimsuit and Evening Gown awards. Miss Monmouth, Diedre Berube, was the winner of the Miss Maine America Strong title after capturing the Evening Gown and Miss Congeniality Awards. In total, 14 married women and five single women took part in the competition. Christina said she is thrilled to be attending the national awards that will be held in August at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. She hopes to further champion her cause, which is advocating for mental health. “I believe the subject should be discussed openly,” Erde said. “This helps remove stigma, educates and brings encouragement to those affected by mental health challenges.” The town of Windham is very proud of Erde and wishes her all the best in her quest for the title of Mrs. American 2022. Easter egg hunt

Windham Parks & Recreation is offering a free Easter Egg Hunt from April 11-20 to encourage families to visit local businesses and town departments while enjoying some family time “hunting” for the eggs on display. There will be prize drawings for those who find half of the eggs and for those who discover all of them. Business owners and town departments that are interested in being part of this fun springtime game can register by completing the sponsorship form online at the Parks & Rec website. For more information, contact Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Thrift shop open

The North Windham Union Church UCC Thrift Shop is now open for shopping on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, with a $5 bag sale planned for April 27 and 28. The shop has some grocery store-size paper bags available or shoppers are free to bring a similar-sized reusable bag.

The shop is at 723 Roosevelt Trail, diagonally across from the fire station on Route 302 in North Windham. It’s filled with clothing for all ages, housewares, books, puzzles, toys and bargains for everyone, with Easter items now on display.

COVID-19 safety precautions are still being followed, so masks are required. Those who are spring cleaning and would like to donate gently used items in very good condition are asked to bring in only one bag.

Volunteers hope to open on Saturdays soon, but anytime the open sign is flying shoppers are welcome to stop by. Be sure to pay the store a visit and discover why it’s “nifty being thrifty.”

Library card renewals

April is here and it’s the time of year for residents to renew their library cards at the Windham Public Library. To avoid interrupting the ability to request, renew or download items, call the library at 892-1908 ext. 3 or email [email protected] Be sure to include the last five digits on the library card as well as any updates to the address, phone number and email.

Shredding event

Do you have stacks of old paperwork sitting around just itching to be shredded? Then here’s some good news: The Windham/Raymond After-School program will be offering free shredding services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Lowe’s in North Windham. There is no limit to the number of documents being accepted. Donations to benefit the after-school program are certainly appreciated.

