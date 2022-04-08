Historical society wins bid to buy local church

The Bridgton Historical Society plans to preserve the Bridgton Methodist Church on Main Street after winning a bid to purchase the historic landmark, which was built in 1869.

The acquisition will give the historical society a prominent presence on Main Street and provide space to display the society’s collections to the public. The building was purchased with a grant and other funds from the Carl Lindberg Family. The Bridgton Food Pantry will continue to operate in the church basement through 2023. For more information about the society and its activities, see bridgtonhistory.org.

Easter services

The First Congregational Church UCC of Bridgton will start Holy Week services at 10 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 10, and continue on Maundy Thursday, April 14, with a Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. On Good Friday, April 15, a service of scripture and prayer with music by Jan and Glen Jukkola is scheduled for noon, and the sanctuary will be open to all for quiet prayer from 12:30-3 p.m. An Easter sunrise service will take place at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at the Knights Hill beach and there will be an outdoor, child-focused service and Easter egg hunt on the church lawn starting at 9 a.m. A traditional Easter worship service will be held in the sanctuary and online April 17. To learn more, see fccbridgton.org.

Boat inspectors wanted

The Lakes Environmental Association is hiring courtesy boat inspectors to help reduce the spread of invasive aquatic species in local lakes, ponds and rivers. Inspectors are needed to inspect and remove any plant material from boats being trailered in and out of the water and to educate people about controlling invasive species in Maine.

Candidates should be available from Memorial Day through Labor Day, have excellent communication skills, be attentive to detail and be able to handle unexpected situations. Training and necessary materials for the job will be provided. Further information can be obtained from Mary Jewett at [email protected]

Academy coach hired

Bridgton Academy has hired Matthew Dugan to be the next head coach for its football program. Dugan, who was found through a nationwide search, was a coach, recruiter and offensive coordinator at Colby College and has been a coach at Springfield College and Maine Maritime Academy. He is also involved with community organizations like Team Impact and Special Olympics.

