With pandemic restrictions easing, buffets have returned to several local restaurants, at least for the Easter holiday.

Harraseeket Inn is hosting its Easter Grand Buffet April 17 with all the traditional items, including all-you-can-eat lobster and baked ham. Two seatings are available at noon and 2 p.m. $105/adults, $55/ages 6-12. Children 5 and under are free. Reservations are required by calling 865-9733 ext. 425.

Noble Kitchen + Bar is offering an Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17. The menu includes spring selections like parsnip and leek soup, house-cured gravlax, smoked ham, leg of lamb, shrimp, asparagus and a dessert display. $60/person. Reserve at opentable.com. 4 Noble St., Brunswick, 607-4040.

The Easter Buffet has returned to the Muddy Rudder in Yarmouth. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17, enjoy leg of lamb, glazed ham, baked hake with lobster cream, and chicken with artichokes and lemon butter. The buffet will include many soups and salads, vegetables and desserts. Reservations are required at 846-3082. $49/adults, $42/seniors, $18/children 12 and under. 1335 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth.

Food and other news

Maine Beer Company has announced its releases for April. April 12 is the bottle release of Another One IPA. April 18 is the Second Dinner bottle and draft release. April 19 is the Wolfe’s Neck bottle release and April 22 is the Dinner bottle and draft release. 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport.

The Maine State Music Theatre is sponsoring a Mother’s Day culinary event May 7 from noon-3 p.m. to celebrate food, cooking, music and, of course, moms.

The theme for the event at Maine Tasting Center, 506 Old Bath Road, Wiscasset, is Mumbai to Maine. A wine and cheese reception and a three-course luncheon will be hosted by Cherie Scott, a Mumbai native who created the Indian-inspired cooking brand Mumbai to Maine. Scott, who now lives in Maine, will share Indian cooking tips and anecdotes from her life growing up in Mumbai. Tickets are $150/guest at msmt.org. All proceeds will benefit the Music Theatre’s Revival Fund.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, is hosting a Scoop-a-Thon from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 27 to benefit the Brunswick Area Teen Center, with $2 from every dish or pint sold going to the center. There will be entertainment, a raffle and celebrity scoopers from Bowdoin College, including President Clayton Rose and Mid Coast Hospital’s CEO Lois Skillings.

Zao Ze Café in Brunswick is hosting a Cooking with Kelp class from 5:30-7 p.m. May 2. The class will be conducted by Chef Cara Stadler. The class includes recipes, ingredients, instruction and a full dinner at a cost of $108/guest. The class is offered by Canopy Farms and focuses on sustainable local seafood. Reserve your spot by emailing [email protected] 5 Abby Road.

