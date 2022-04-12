KENNEBUNK

Retired Army major to give talk

The Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO) will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brick Store Museum Program Center at 4 Dane St.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will feature speaker Major General Gregg Potter (Ret.), who will focus on the modernization of the Army and army intelligence. Also, he will comments about the Russia and Ukraine conflict. A question and answer period will follow.

GORHAM

USM Theatre presents comedy ‘Clue

The USM Department of Theatre will close out its season with performances of the comedy murder mystery play “Clue,” April 15-24 at Russell Hall on the Gorham Campus.

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well … dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Ticket prices range from $8-$16. Pay-what-you-can performances are April 20 and 21. To purchase tickets, visit usm.maine.edu/theatre, or call the USM Theatre Box Office at 780-5151. USM Theatre requires masks for all audience members and vaccination, if eligible, or proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the performance or a negative Rapid Test within 12 hours of the performance. Testing requirements include children under 12 who are not vaccinated.

AUBURN

Recycle cans, tires at drive-thru collection

Community Credit Union will host a Community Recycle Day drive-thru event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 40 Stanley St.

Local community partners are joining forces to offer the community a convenient and free way to recycle items such as documents to be shredded, tires for recycling, and new or gently used and clean reusable resources like art supplies, craft materials, school and business supplies, home furnishings, sports equipment, etc., for the SHAREcenter.

No electronic devices will be collected. There will also be a cans and bottles drive on site, with 100 percent of proceeds directly benefitting the SHAREcenter.

AUGUSTA

Vendors needed for fundraiser benefitting Ukraine

Vendors are needed for the Maine to Ukraine Market, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Augusta Armory at 179 Western Ave.

A group of small business owners and nonprofits are coming together to support relief efforts in and around Ukraine. Each small business will be donating 50 to 100 percent of their profits. Donations will be going to Foursquare Disaster Relief, where funds are being used to directly support those in need.

Crafts, home products, accessories and more will be available for purchase. Musical entertainment will include Pihcintu, the Portland-based refugee girls choir.

A vendor registration form can be found at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf3IL3lSwa5jd4kgY5G9qUt73szz_L6N5xfzR6SQTAr1HI2Mg/viewform and includes additional details.

WATERVILLE

Learn how to attract future employees to Maine

Mid-Maine Chamber’s next Business Breakfast Series will feature the talk “How to Grow a Base of Future Employees for Our Area” from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Best Western Plus at 375 Main St.

Katie Shorey, director of engagement at Live + Work Maine and president of Startup Maine, will present ideas for attracting people to Maine and retaining recent graduates. She returned to Maine after working in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Shorey is active in economic development initiatives to help foster innovation and entrepreneurship. Pre-register today. Cost is $20 for members and $27 for all others. Registration includes breakfast.

To register, go to midmainechamber.com or call 873-3315.

WELLS

Land trust hosts spring outing

Great Works Regional Land Trust will offer its annual vernal pool exploration from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Tatnic Woods Preserve.

Join Wells Reserve naturalist Sue Bickford to learn about the rich life hidden in the vernal pools nestled in this special landscape. This is an excellent hike for families with young children – the distance is short and finding little critters is pretty exciting. Meet at the GWRLT right-of-way at 2460 Tatnic Road, between Allen and Cheney Roads. No dogs please. Pre-registration required by calling 646-3604 or go to [email protected], outings limited to 25. Free to GWRLT members, suggested donation $5 to non-members, $10 for families.

ROCKLAND

Easter egg hunt planned

Aldersgate United Methodist Church will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m Sunday at 15 Wesley Lane, off Route 17, across from Lake Chickawaukie Park.

Kids 12 and younger are invited to come find eggs filled with treats. Children may also find small bags of pet treats that will be delivered to the Knox County Pope Memorial Animal Shelter. The event will be held rain or shine and is free of charge. All activities will be outside. Please wear a mask for safety.

A representative from the shelter may even join with a four-legged friend.

For more details, call or email the church office at 596-5715 or email [email protected]

