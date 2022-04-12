Re: “Maine Medical Center will leave Anthem insurance network, citing overdue payments” (April 6):
Maybe the financial problems between Maine Medical Center and Anthem are the result of having too many parent companies. Why does Maine Medical Center need MaineHealth and why does Blue Cross need Anthem, other than to provide more highly paid executives a forum to have more meetings about having more meetings?
I personally am having a hard time finding health care in Maine, since I am on Medicare and my former employer provides an Advantage Plan through Blue Cross. My choices have now gotten even smaller in Maine, since InterMed also does not accept new Medicare patients.
These medical businesses need to stop skimming health care dollars to pay for more executives and pocket-lining building projects, and start paying their nurses and other health care workers better, and ultimately return to the old model of the patient comes first.
Richard Hackel
Chebeague Island
