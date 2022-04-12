Even in 2022, one community in Maine has been without access to clean drinking for 40 years. Families cannot drink the water from their own faucets, or even bathe in their own bathtubs. This fact should be appalling to all Mainers.

Now, a bill in the Maine Legislature, L.D. 906, would finally bring clean drinking water to the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik (Pleasant Point) after a 40-year struggle to address contamination in the water supply. Please ask your legislators and Gov. Mills to support this legislation and solve this human rights issue.

Bryan Wentzell

Portland

