I was in a state of dismay as I read the news (April 6) of MaineHealth’s plan to pull Maine Medical Center from Anthem’s insurance network. A strong relationship between these two principals is crucial for the system to work. Obviously, it makes no sense to have quality insurance but no access to providers. Conversely, having access to medical care is useless if you cannot afford the service. The tactic of pulling MMC from the network is tantamount to a breach of contract, if not legally, then most certainly in the social and ethical sense.

And, yes, for the moment, I am painting both MaineHealth and Anthem with the same brush. Just as we are coming off a bout with the worst pandemic in a century, two giants in the medical provider sector decide it is time to throw down. Consequently, people who are in dire need of health services will now be severely constricted in their efforts to obtain them.

Since this strategy was launched, people have pondered its meaning, including those with serious medical conditions who rely on services at MMC. I speak for members of Yarmouth Education Association when I say that this uncertainty is harmful and unnecessary. Angst abounds already, and we certainly cannot abide by two of the major players in providing health care to manufacture more.

I strongly urge MMC to settle the issues it has and then return to what was once its hallmark: providing quality service to clients and patients.

Rick Biskup

president, Yarmouth Education Association

Freeport

