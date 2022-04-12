I was in disbelief watching a car passing a stopped school bus on the right. Many of us were.

That disbelief was compounded by another shock: a $250 fine for a totally selfish, dangerous and outrageous decision, while operating a vehicle.

In today’s prices, that amount of fine could conceivably pay for an expensive night out at a fine restaurant: two entrees, a few drinks, a bottle of wine, dessert, tax and gratuity.

How often are motor vehicle fines reassessed? Seems that passing a stopped school bus from any direction, at any speed, warrants a fine greater than a nice meal out, wherever that may be.

Steven Palmer

North Yarmouth

