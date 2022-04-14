Celebrating 100 years

Rink off-limits during parking lot work

The Cornelia Warren Four Season Rink off Lincoln Street in Westbrook will be temporarily closed next week and likely through June as construction gets underway for a concrete parking lot.

In addition to the parking lot, other improvements will be made, including an easy-in, easy-out hand-carry launch for the river, according to the Westbrook Community Center.

“Please be patient and remain out of the parking lot’s active construction zone and off the rink until all work is complete, or until notified otherwise on our web and social media platforms,” the Community Center said in a Facebook post.

Residents with questions are asked to reach out to the Community Center Director Greg Post by email at [email protected]

50 years ago

The American Journal reported April 12, 1972, that Mrs. Alfred Gagnon was chairperson of a rummage sale sponsored by the Women’s Society of Christian Service at Westbrook United Methodist Church.

