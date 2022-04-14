Celebrating 100 years

James Born, of Westbrook, celebrates his 100th birthday last week at Westbrook Historical Society. Originally from Colorado, Born served with the Navy Seabees at Iwo Jima and with forces that occupied Japan during World War II. In addition to his daughter, Christine Born Johnson, shown here, he and his late wife had a son, Douglas Born. Born retired from Maine Central Railroad as a chief civil engineer, is a longtime member of Prides Corner Congregational Church and served 25 years on the Westbrook Planning Board. Contributed / City of Westbrook

Rink off-limits during parking lot work

The Cornelia Warren Four Season Rink off Lincoln Street in Westbrook will be temporarily closed next week and likely through June as construction gets underway for a concrete parking lot.

In addition to the parking lot, other improvements will be made, including an easy-in, easy-out hand-carry launch for the river, according to the Westbrook Community Center.

“Please be patient and remain out of the parking lot’s active construction zone and off the rink until all work is complete, or until notified otherwise on our web and social media platforms,” the Community Center said in a Facebook post.

Residents with questions are asked to reach out to the Community Center Director Greg Post by email at [email protected]

50 years ago

The American Journal reported April 12, 1972, that Mrs. Alfred Gagnon was chairperson of a rummage sale sponsored by the Women’s Society of Christian Service at Westbrook United Methodist Church.

