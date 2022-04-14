New police officer joins force

Officer Peter Cates was sworn in April 4 as a member of the Gorham Police Department.

Cates last year earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Thomas College. He has two years of experience as a corrections officer at York County Jail.

He will be assigned to Gorham’s midnight patrol division after attending the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s basic law enforcement training program and field training with the Gorham Police Department.

“Gorham Police Department is excited to welcome Officer Cates to our agency and we wish him great success in his future law enforcement career,” Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release.

Library open house

North Gorham Public Library is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in honor of National Library Week. The library is inviting everyone to attend and “sit a spell, enjoy a piece of pie and cup of tea or coffee.” The library is located at 2 Standish Neck Road.

Ham radio blogger recognized

A story published in the American Journal March 24 that included information about ham radio blogger Bob Parsons of Gorham was included in KB6NU’s Ham Radio online blog on April 9. The article detailed Parsons’ contact with a ham operator from the Kyiv, Ukraine, area.

Radio transmissions from Ukraine have been banned since the Russian invasion of the country, but Parsons said he also connected April 5 with a fellow ham operator in Russia.

Cash found at cleanup

Tina Ruel of Joseph Drive at last week’s Town Council meeting reported that someone “cashed in” during a recent town cleanup when they found a 50-dollar bill. Ruel praised the many volunteers who, in total, picked up more than 1,600 pounds of litter.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported April 19, 1972, that Lillian Hamblen Grant was to retire in June after teaching for 37 years in Gorham. A party was planned at Little Falls School on May 9 and John Beever was to be master of ceremonies. All present and former students were invited.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported April 7 that the U.S. public debt was $30,355,560,978,807.42.

