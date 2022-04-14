Residents to vote on $200K truck at special town meeting

Voters will be asked about appropriating $200,000 to buy a trash truck and $16,285 for railings at the transfer station when a special town meeting convenes at 7 p.m. April 27 in the municipal building at 185 Portland Road. Funds for both items would come from undesignated surplus.

BEHS senior accepted to West Point

Bonny Eagle High School senior Emmaline Pendleton is attending the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Pendleton is the daughter of Todd and Heather Pendleton of Buxton.

“I have the incredible honor of having a father who attended West Point and served in the military, and he has been able to lead me to an understanding and respect for the commitment that joining the military is along with the many challenges it comes with,” Pendleton wrote in a letter requesting a nomination by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, who complied in December. “I believe that serving in the military is the greatest pursuit of service and sacrifice.”

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported April 18, 1962, that Bonny Eagle High School Athletic Director Ruppert Johnson announced a 14-game baseball season for the Scots. Vic Woodbury was the coach.

