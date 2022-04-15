YORK – Shirley Dodge, 95, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. A Graveside Service for Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. on April 22, 2022, at the Brooks Memorial Cemetery in Eliot, Maine. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held at the Eliot United Methodist Church, 238 Dow Hwy., Eliot, Maine 03903. For more information, please visit http://www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care of the Dodge family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.

