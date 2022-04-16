PORTLAND – John W. Beck of Portland, passed away on April 6, 2022. He was born Feb. 26, 1947 in Portland, the son of John N. and Barbara (Eltman) Beck and brother to Regina.

John grew up on Gorham’s Corner in Portland and attended St. Dominac’s Church in Portland. He attended school in Portland then joined the National Guard.

He was married to his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Shields. Together they raised two children. John worked for Local #740 Portland Fire Department and retired after almost 30 years. He was a member of the Portland Longshoreman’s Association Local #861. He loved going to church, spending time with his family by the pool and attending family sporting events.

He is survived by his children, John and Kelly Beck; “Papa” to grandchildren Beck, Elijah, Mary and Derek and great-grandson Griffin; nephew David Stait; and numerous cousins and nieces.

According to John’s wishes there will be no services.

