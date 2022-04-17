GRAY – Barbara E. Young, 87, of Gray, died early Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, at her home in Gray.

She was born on May 21, 1934, in Haverhill, Mass., a daughter of Perley G. and Hazel I. (Clapp) Anderson. She attended the Candia New Hampshire school system and graduated at Manchester High School.

Barbara went on to study as a nursing student in Boston for a year before being released upon her marriage to, Elmer E. Young Jr. whom she married while he was in his first pastoral position in Candia, N.H., in 1953.

After moving to Maine, she worked as a secretary at a Ford dealership in Bangor and later as a stay-at-home mother in Springvale. The family moved to Yarmouth in 1967 and she began working with Dr. Dean Bennett at the Yarmouth Intermediate School establishing the Maine Studies Curriculum Project. Her previous experience in research and production was invaluable in the publication of the Maine Environmental Education Project’s series of elementary school books, Maine Dirigo “I Lead.”

After four of her five children graduated from Yarmouth High School, Barbara was on the move again settling in Gray where she worked as a paralegal with various attorneys. She retired at the age of 78 after 20 faithful years at Sawyer Sawyer and Minot in Windham.

She was a member of the Lake Region Baptist Church which she and Elmer established in 1987. She served as treasurer of the church and the Raymond Food Pantry where she volunteered countless hours.

Barbara enjoyed her work as a paralegal as well as her home healthcare business with Shaklee but most of all it was the treasured time spent at her camp on Baker Pond in Caratunk that she loved the most.

She is survived by her children, Victor Young, Gregory Young and his wife, Deborah, Douglas Young and his wife, Deborah, Deborah Countryman and her husband, Richard, and Vincent Young; 10 grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer on June 24, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 21 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco. A graveside committal service for Barbara will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 22 at the Holbrook Cemetery in Candia, N.H.

Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

