PORTLAND – Alfred R. Lambert, 87, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2022 after a short illness.

He was born in Marlborough, N.H. on August 19, 1934, a son of Alfred Lambert and Clara (Beauregard) Lambert. He graduated Keene High School class of 1952, and Keene State College class of 1956. He then taught sciences at Hillsborough High School, N.H. where he later met his wife, Mary Jane Clarke. During this time, Alfred furthered his education at University of South Carolina Chapel Hill completing and graduating with a M.S. degree from Union College, Schenectady, N.Y. in 1961. In the fall of 1961, he and his wife moved to Portland where Al taught chemistry at Westbrook College for 36 years, retiring in 1997.

Al was an avid gardener, growing a variety of flowers and vegetables. He was a long-standing member of the Maine Iris Society and the Maine Hosta Society, opening his gardens for frequent tours through the many years.

Al was a diehard New England sports fan, closely watching all games and scores, as well as enjoying fly-fishing and candlepin bowling.

Al was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Loretta Cole.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jane (Clarke); sons Andrew Lambert of Illinois, Matthew Lambert of Westbrook; and grandson, Nathaniel Lardieri of New Jersey.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Al’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution

in Al’s name to

St. Vincent de Paul

Soup Kitchen

307 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101

or a charity of your choice.

