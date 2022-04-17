SOUTH FREEPORT – Hélène Elizabeth “Kim” (Haskell) Nichols, 81, of South Freeport, passed away peacefully while at home, surrounded by her family including her dog, Ellie Elizabeth, on April 8, 2022.

Kim was Born on May 22, 1940, to her parents Anson and Polly Haskell at the Staten Island Hospital on Staten Island, N.Y. where she grew up with her Mom, Dad, sister, Anne, and three brothers, Buzz, Blake and Keith. She graduated high school from the Staten Island Academy prior to attending Centenary College in New Jersey. While in high school Kim excelled in athletics and was the captain of her varsity field hockey and basketball teams. When she and her family lived next to a tennis court on Staten Island, she became an excellent tennis player and had a real passion for the game. Growing up, she spent countless happy hours every summer playing, working on her game and participating in many tournaments, including the Night Light Tournaments.

Kim met her husband of 61 years, Alan, at a Christmas party in 1956 and married in January of 1961.

Together they moved around the country as necessary to accommodate military and business obligations while growing and raising their family of three daughters and one son, Elizabeth “Penny”, Phyllis “Phyl”, Alan “Jay” and Amy.

Her family was her world, but it was also important to her to be very involved in the communities she called home. She, along with her husband, became EMTs and were instrumental in the creation and growth of the local all-volunteer rescue service that continues to protect the people of Princeton today. In recent years she found joy and purpose in volunteering for several home health care facilities and Freeport Community Services. When she wasn’t volunteering or taking care of her family, which included two sons-in-law, Brian Pierce and Bob Thoits, three grandchildren, Katon Anson Nichols, Lindsay Elizabeth and Benjamin David Pierce, she really enjoyed tending to her gardens and spending time with her very close friends.

Her final wishes were to not have any funeral services or memorial gathering other than when she will be finally laid to rest at Silver Lake Cemetery in Bucksport later this summer.

For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society-“Bark for Life of Central NJ” http://www.maine.acsevents.org/goto/barkaway) or

Midcoast Humane

Animal Shelter,

30 Range Rd.,

Brunswick, ME 04011

