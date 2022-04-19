Tuesday’s high winds and rains have taken out trees and resulted in a road closing in Brunswick.

Deerfield Drive in Brunswick has been closed after two trees fell, taking down powerlines, according to Brunswick Public Works Director Lenny Petocchi.

Deerfield Drive is a dead-end, residential street off Old Bath Road in East Brunswick, near the West Bath border.

Petocchi did not know when the road would reopen.

The Portland Press Herald reported that a coastal flood advisory was issued for coastal areas of southern Maine including Cumberland, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties, while wind gusts were predicted up to 60 mph.

In the Brunswick area, it’s largely business as usual. Schools are closed for vacation, and the People Plus senior center and Bath YMCA are open for regular business hours with no reported power outages or closures according to staff.

As of 11 a.m., there were 1,079 Central Maine Power customers without power in Brunswick, according to the company’s website. In Durham, one customer is without power. In Freeport, there are 1,817 customers without power. In Harpswell, 1,505 were without power and in Pownal, there are 96 customers without power. In total, there were 7,616 in Cumberland County in the dark.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were 782 CMP customers without power in Sagadahoc county, including 254 in Woolwich.

Two customers were without power in Bath. In Bowdoin, there are 288 customers without power, 35 in Phippsburg, 16 in Topsham and 187 in West Bath.

In Wiscasset, four customers were without power.

Three in Lisbon were in the dark.

“Strong wind gusts have uprooted trees and created outages as the trees fall onto the power lines, occasionally breaking utility poles,” said Adam Desrosiers, vice president Electric Operations for CMP, in a statement. “Coastal areas have been hardest hit although we have seen outages inland as well.”

This story will be updated.

