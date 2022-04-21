BIDDEFORD — John R. Lizotte passed away on Jan. 10, 2022, at the age of 65 surrounded by family.

John was born on Oct. 3, 1956. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his niece, Ann Dale, and their trips going to the casino.

John had an incredible sense of humor and always made you laugh. He was a wonderful chef. He was very close with his mother and they enjoyed collecting coins and playing the lottery together.

He also like going to the movies with his sisters and loved watching a John Wayne western movie at home. He loved the older shows like “Gunsmoke” and “Andy Griffith Show.” On Sunday, he enjoyed his Patriots games.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Renald J. and Jeannine M. Lizotte.

John is survived by: his sisters, Linda Mailhiot, Diane Lizotte, and Judy Monsen and her husband Fred; along with several nieces and nephews.

A service outside of Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

