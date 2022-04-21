SACO — Mary “Rita” Koles, 84, of Saco, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2022, at York Hospital after a brief illness.

Rita was born to Catherine Riley, nee Kelly, and John Riley on Nov. 6, 1937, in Mahanoy Plane, Pennsylvania.

Small town values, a multi-generational household and a strong belief in God gave her a moral compass and discipline which guided her throughout her life. And what a life she lived! A few days after high school graduation, she and her best friend, Joyce, boarded the train to Philadelphia to work at Bell Telephone as switchboard operators. Rita eagerly embraced all the city had to offer.

Rita always said she wanted to marry a Marine. So, her greatest adventure began when she married Toby (Donald) Koles on Sept. 22, 1956, at Holy Rosary Church in Mahanoy Plane. Toby was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps and stationed in Quantico Virginia. He knew Rita was the one for him and lovingly called her his “Irish Spitfire”. They were blessed with the arrival of their daughter, Kate while at Quantico.

While Rita and Toby came from small towns, they were fearless in pursuing their goals of making a better life-wherever that took them. They moved back to Pennsylvania when Toby was discharged from the service and then moved to Abington, Massachusetts. In Abington, she worked at D’Amato’s Supermarket as a cashier. They then relocated to Bergenfield, New Jersey, for Toby’s work. Rita loved Bergenfield and proximity to New York City, her job as a cashier at Food Fair, and friendships which began then were lifelong ones.

When Toby was transferred to Allentown, Pennsylvania, they proudly bought their first home. Rita worked at Thrift Drug in cosmetics for 26 years and retired in 1997. Retirement found them in Eden, North Carolina, where they lived for seven years. Rita enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen and was an active member of St. Joseph’s of the Hills Catholic Church. In 2005, Rita and Toby moved to Saco, Maine, where they shared a home with daughter, Kate. As a member of the Old Orchard Beach American Legion Auxiliary, Rita volunteered in the kitchen for Bingo nights. She served as a co-pilot with Kate transporting collies to their “fur-ever homes” with the Collie Rescue League of New England.

Rita loved to travel and she and Toby enjoyed many vacations, road trips and day trips together. They were well known customers of hotels in Pennsylvania and Freeport, Maine, where staff members knew them by name and treated them like family — celebrating their anniversaries and birthdays with them — greeting them with flowers and balloons upon arrival. She enjoyed many cruises with Toby and with Kate. She especially loved Bermuda where she made fast friends with the dolphins. While quiet and unassuming, passengers remembered her from past cruises and she was truly the “belle of the ball” when aboard ship. Rita and Kate travelled to Hawaii just a few years ago. The solemness of seeing Pearl Harbor, the fun of a helicopter ride and a day trip to one of the other islands fulfilled her lifelong dream.

Rita would want to be remembered for her love of God, her family, her 65 year marriage to the love of her life, her love of animals and her patriotism. She took the same amount of joy in having a cup of coffee with Toby every morning or shopping at JC Penney’s as she did in traveling to Bermuda. A kind and gentle spirit, she had a wicked sense of humor and all those around her enjoyed her quick wit.

Rita is survived by: her husband, Toby; her daughter, Kate; grand-pups, Noah and Bridget; and longtime friend, Barb Hassler.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of York Hospital for their unbelievable kindness and care during a most difficult time.

A Celebration of Rita’s life will be held at Union Church in Biddeford Pool, Maine, on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Pastor Paula Norbert presiding.

Please check back for updates at the Hope Memorial website if pandemic conditions necessitate any changes.

Rita loved animals and, no doubt, was greeted warmly at the Rainbow Bridge by those who have passed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to The Animal Welfare Society at 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043 or to the animal shelter of your choice.

