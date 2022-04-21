‘Give blood, give life’

Westbrook Knights of Columbus will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Hyacinth’s Church Hall (St. Anthony Parish) on Brown Street.

“This drive will have expanded hours and staff as we are combining this drive with the Westbrook Community Drive, which usually takes place at the community center,” Russ Champagne, Knights spokesman, said in an announcement.

Blood donations are critically important this spring, he said.

To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS or log on to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code KOCWestbrook.

Scholarship deadline

The deadline for a Westbrook High School senior to apply for a $1,000 scholarship from Friends of Walker Memorial Library is fast approaching on May 6.

To be eligible, the applicant or a family member must be a library patron with an account in good standing.

For more information, visit the library at 800 Main St. or call 854-0630.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported April 19, 1972, that Mrs. Millie Clarke of Spring Street was honored with a family gathering on her 84th birthday at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. H. Howard Winship, and their son, Gary, in South Windham.

