Detective joins Police Department

The Buxton Police Department recently hired Paul Shaw, a detective who has more than 25 years of experience as a police officer and served in many law enforcement capacities during the course of his career, including as a supervisor.

Shaw will serve as the department’s lead investigator for in-depth investigations, domestic violence follow-up, processing crime scenes, overseeing Buxton’s sex offender registry and assisting officers as needed in the field.

“We are very fortunate to have an officer of Detective Shaw’s experience joining our agency and helping to develop our investigative department,” a post on Buxton PD’s Facebook page stated. “He will be a valuable asset in guiding and mentoring young officers just developing their investigative skills and filling a much-needed position within the agency.”

Register for parade

The town is accepting registrations for its parade on Aug. 6 as part of Buxton’s sestercentennial observance.

Parade participants already registered include 2022 Miss Maine USA and Miss Maine Teen USA, Buxton Hannaford, the 25-piece Chandler Military Band, Gorham Sand & Gravel, Peters Construction, Inc., Saco River Riders ATV Club, Bag Piper Travis Cote, and Waltz & Sons Propane.

The town, Tory Hill Meetinghouse and the Dorcas Society have a combined, packed schedule of activities that day.

Buxton, first known as Narragansett No. 1, was a land grant from the General Court of Massachusetts to soldiers or heirs of those who fought against Native Americans in the so-called King Philip’s War from 1675-1678 in southern New England.

Buxton was incorporated as a town July 14, 1772.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported April 25, 1962, that Mrs. Norman Palmer was hostess at a meeting of the Buxton Health Council. Mrs. Leo Leighton assisted Palmer.

