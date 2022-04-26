Edwin L. Russell Sr. 1946 – 2022 BOWDOIN – Edwin L. Russell, Sr., 75, of Bowdoin passed away March 11, 2022 after battling two years of metastatic esophageal cancer that spread to his brain. Edwin was born in Columbus, Miss. and raised in Lisbon Falls, Maine. He attended Lisbon schools and graduated Lisbon High School in 1964. He worked a short time at Lisbon Falls Mill and then began his lifelong career running his own siding company for 55 years. Edwin had a passion for locomotives and building N scale train tables that looked like Lisbon Falls. He also loved to paint the most beautiful paintings and he had a talent for pinstriping motor vehicles. Edwin was talented in so many ways. Edwin was predeceased by his parents Frances and Dorothy Russell; his sister Lois Jean Hill and his brother Walter Russell Sr. He is survived by his wife Laura; son Joel Russell, wife Crystal, granddaughter Amara; son Edwin Russell Jr., wife Lori, granddaughter Olivia; brother James Russell Sr. and wife Karen; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service in celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at TNT Bible Church 213 Foreside Rd., Topsham, ME 04086.

Guest Book