Paul W. Card 1962 – 2022 KITTERY – Paul W. Card died on April 18, 2022, in Kittery of natural causes. Paul was born in Brunswick. Paul has left behind three daughters, Melissa Card of Connecticut, Sabrina Card of North Carolina and Jessica Murchison of Annapolis, Md.; and a sister, Kathy Mercer of Kittery; and three grandchildren, Cassidey Card, Alexis Murchison, Levi Murchison; and late parents John and Pauline Card of Bowdoin. At the time of his passing, he worked at Circle K in Kittery. Private Service will be held at a later date. For more information, please visit http://www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care of the Card Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Donation may be made to any Veteran Organization or the American Diabetes Association in the name of Paul W. Card.

Guest Book